2020 December 21 18:07

PD Ports launches bold future vision for the River Tees

PD Ports has launched its ‘Future Teesport’ vision – outlining how it plans to elevate the River Tees to become the UK’s most successful port region by 2050, the company said in its release.

As Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees, PD Ports is committed to delivering a strong and sustainable future for the river, driving economic growth and job creation across the Tees Valley region and the UK as a whole.

Together with its customers, Teesport contributes £1.4 billion to the economy annually, accounting for around 10% of GVA in the Tees Valley and supporting 22,000 jobs. Over the past 12 months, the port operator has worked closely with customers and stakeholders across the region to identify opportunities for growth and develop plans to maximise future prosperity.

The River Tees offers major strengths that provide solid foundations for achieving Teesport’s bold vision to increase trade, boost exports and investment, create high-quality, sustainable jobs, improve connectivity, deliver a zero-carbon economy, drive innovation and support people and skills.

The port operator outlined how it has identified new opportunities capable of adding an extra £3.2 billion to the economy whilst helping to create up to 38,000 new jobs.

The bold, 30-year, plan outlined by PD Ports aims to see the Tees Valley defined by high-valued trade, sustainability and thriving communities by 2050.