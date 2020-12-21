-
2020 December 21 17:56
Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt
Average wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between December 14 and December 18 rose by RUB 635.0 week-on-week to RUB 15 772.0 per metric ton (pmt), the market specialist Refinitiv said.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price was flat at RUB 13 350.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1047.0 to RUB 16,033.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price leaped by 1175.0 rubles to settle at RUB 14 660.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – remained unchanged at RUB 12 850.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District - the price was down RUB 3.0 to RUB 16 033.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District – M100 price rose by 430.0 rubles to RUB 23 960.0 pmt.