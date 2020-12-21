Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt

2020 December 21 17:56

Average wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between December 14 and December 18 rose by RUB 635.0 week-on-week to RUB 15 772.0 per metric ton (pmt), the market specialist Refinitiv said.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: