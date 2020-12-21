  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 21 17:56

    Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt

    Average wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between December 14 and December 18 rose by RUB 635.0 week-on-week to RUB 15 772.0 per metric ton (pmt), the market specialist Refinitiv said.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    • North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price was flat at RUB 13 350.0 pmt;
    • Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1047.0 to RUB 16,033.0 pmt;
    • Volga Federal District – the price leaped by 1175.0 rubles to settle at RUB 14 660.0 pmt;
    • Southern Federal District – remained unchanged at RUB 12 850.0 pmt;
    • Siberian Federal District - the price was down RUB 3.0 to RUB 16 033.0 pmt;
    • Far Eastern Federal District – M100 price rose by 430.0 rubles to RUB 23 960.0 pmt.
 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 21

18:52 Port of Corpus Christi joins SEA-LNG
18:37 Cargotec’s extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes
18:07 PD Ports launches bold future vision for the River Tees
17:56 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended last week higher at nearly RUB 15,772 / pmt
17:54 DEME and OQ starts HYPORT® Duqm Green Hydrogen Project
17:39 All-weather terminal at ArcelorMittal in North Sea Port will keep 25,000 trucks off the road
17:15 ICTSI upgrades Cameroon terminal with new TOS
17:13 All three Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessels are now in construction
17:11 COMPOSIT becomes a Sponsor of the 4th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress
16:40 Nordic Engineering rolls out concept of first self-righting rescue boats ever in Russia
15:50 Expert names five main achievements of China in the development of inland waterways
14:32 Tenders for the Arctic rescue and salvage vessels contracts to be announced in H1, 2021
14:03 Gasum performs its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel
13:20 Wilhelmsen’s Topeka hydrogen project awarded NOK 219 million
12:47 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System to be retrofitted to an additional three BW LPG ships
12:05 Maersk enters partnership with Novo Nordisk on global cold chain logistics
11:47 USC announces acquisition of an 82.88-percent stake in Vympel Shipyard
11:08 British Ports Association releases statement on cross border travel situation
11:04 Ortelius joins Jan De Nul fleet
10:37 Wärtsilä and Grieg to build groundbreaking green ammonia tanker
10:12 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 21
10:02 Nominations for Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021 now open
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 18

2020 December 20

15:18 General Dynamics NASSCO delivers second Kanoloa-class vessel for Matson
14:21 DOF Subsea awarded new contracts in Atlantic region
13:29 Port of Long Beach launches a new online dashboard called the WAVE
12:27 USCG assists sailing vessel taking on water off Charleston coast
12:06 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
11:23 DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board to accelerate international trade
10:57 PBPL releases 2030 sustainability targets
10:31 Rapid access to Port of Hamburg rail service schedules

2020 December 19

15:18 Siem Offshore announces early termination of charter contract for vessel Siem Pilot in Canada
14:43 Gunvor invests in Artemis Technologies to revolutionize maritime transport
12:09 Diana Shipping announces sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a time charter contract for m/v New York
11:47 USCG Cutter James returns home from 52-day patrol
10:57 Iridium partner PredictWind helps guide over 90 ocean cruising club yachts home safely during the Covid-19 pandemic

2020 December 18

18:17 New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT
18:10 Vympel Shipyard laid down a coast guard patrol ship of Project 03050
17:54 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch
17:25 Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%
17:14 UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering
17:10 Inland waterways traffic in Russia in 2020 to remain unchanged
16:51 Alekseyev Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build four Meteor 120R hydrofoils for Severrechflot
16:36 HHI Group and DNV GL present green tankers of the future
16:31 UN Agency finds governments in breach of international law
16:03 APM Terminals drives supply chain efficiency with launch of truck appointment API
15:16 Star Bulk agrees to acquire three dry bulk vessels from E.R. Capital Holding
14:55 OOCL updates services for Asia-Europe trade
14:48 Admiralty Shipyards celebrates launching of the IRSPP North Pole
14:12 ABS, Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing Complete LNG JDPs
13:56 VAPRE: The construction of crabbers at Far East shipyards can add about RUB 30 billion to GRP
13:20 DEME and OQ start a joint project to develop green hydrogen plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, Oman
13:05 GTLK picks Shipyard OKA to build three RSD59 design dry cargo vessels
12:16 Van Oord orders green cable-laying vessel
12:01 SMM DIGITAL online to take place from 2 until 5 February 2021
11:38 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profit outlook report
11:08 Official kick-off of the EDIDP-funded “SEA Defence” project
10:45 Crude futures prices nearly flat
10:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 18