  2020 December 21

    DEME and OQ starts HYPORT® Duqm Green Hydrogen Project

    DEME Concessions (DEME) and OQ Alternative Energy (OQ) announce the start of a joint project to develop a world leading, green hydrogen plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, Oman in cooperation with The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), the company said in its release.

    The project fits well in the Sultanate’s renewable energy strategy fostering investments in renewable and alternative energy resources, also contributing in achieving the renewable energy targets of the Oman Vision 2040. The Special Economic Zone at Duqm provides a strategic and competitive location to develop large-scale green hydrogen production, given its centrality to global trade, the favourable wind and solar resources, the existing large port facilities and the proximity to a booming industrial zone.

    The facility will significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of the regional industry in Oman, as well as providing green hydrogen and/or derivatives (such as green ammonia) to international customers in Europe. The envisaged electrolyser capacity for a first phase is estimated between 250 and 500 MW. Following this first phase, upscaling of the installation is also foreseen. The geographic location advantage of being in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm is the availability of competitive renewable energy (solar and wind), as well as large, accessible sites.

    The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) is extending its full support in facilitating the implementation of the project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. A site has been reserved with OPAZ to allow the installation of a solar and wind park on a site ideally located along the windy Omani coast and Arabian Sea. In addition, OPAZ is coordinating with all the government related entities to allow for a smart usage of the infrastructure that is being set up in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. This includes access to high voltage power lines, access to the sea water intake for the generation of demineralized water and access to the Duqm Port for the export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

    About DEME Group

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

    DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.

