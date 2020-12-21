2020 December 21 17:15

ICTSI upgrades Cameroon terminal with new TOS

Kribi Multipurpose Terminal (KMT), the Cameroonian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), recently implemented the Logstar®Terminal Operating System (TOS) as part of the company’s efforts to deliver world-class service at the Port of Kribi, the company said in its release.

A major step in developing the port's infrastructure and superstructure, this cloud-based TOS solution will facilitate efficiency.

KMT is a purpose built deep water general cargo facility catering to ro-ro project and heavy lift cargo, oil and gas industry, forestry and steel products, dry bulk and other general cargo.

Efficient terminal planning and operations management will streamline the flow of information at the terminal, says Kathy Magne, KMT Managing Director, thus boosting port operations and landside productivity.

“Providing KMT customers with the assurance that our world-class service is matched with world-class technology is a core focus for our rapidly expanding business in Cameroon. With the support of the local port users and our shipping line partners, we believe that the benefits of automating processes and information flow at KMT will help us deliver even greater efficiency beyond our fence and throughout our customer supply chains,” Ms. Magne said.

This cloud based TOS system provides support for first class operations and service to KMT customers. All aspects of vessel, gate, yard and warehouse operations are covered, and all fully integrated with billing and reporting systems.