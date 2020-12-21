2020 December 21 17:11

COMPOSIT becomes a Sponsor of the 4th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress

Russia's largest manufacturer of rubber-lined hoses for mining and dredging Composit has joined a group of Sponsors of the fourth edition of International Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”. The congress will be held in Moscow on March 10-11, 2021. The event will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. The Congress will combine the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 4th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works”.



The Congress organizers include the maritime media group PortNews and FSUE Rosmorport. The Congress is supported by Rosmorrechflot and Rosatom State Corporation.



Participants of the upcoming congress will focus on new infrastructure projects in Russia and abroad, as well as the best international practices in the field of hydraulic structures building and dredging. The largest clients and successful performers of underwater technical works meet annually in February in Moscow!



The Composit LLC was founded in 1992. The main work of Composit is to research, develop and produce wear-resistant rubber hoses. The company manufactures hoses and other items that are currently being successfully used in dredging and in the mining, extraction and processing industries.