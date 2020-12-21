2020 December 21 16:40

Nordic Engineering rolls out concept of first self-righting rescue boats ever in Russia

Under the project the company has manufactured four boats with capacity of 37 and 55 passengers, each of fireproof and conventional design



Nordic Engineering announced the completion of designing of the first in the history of modern Russia, fast launch self-righting rescue boats made of fiberglass. Work was carried out under an agreement with Central Research Institute KURS within the framework of R&D work commissioned by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia in order to implement the import substitution programme, Nordic Engineering said.



The developed design was approved by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping in 2019. It takes into account the requirements of IMO MSC.81 (70) "REVISED RECOMMENDATION ON TESTING OF LIFESAVING APPLIANCES" (adopted Sept 11, 1998).



The life boats construction involved application of vacuum infusion, which is not quite a frequent method used currently by Russian shipbuilding enterprises.



Key particulars: LOA - 6.62 m and 7.6 m; LWL - 6.46 m and 7.42 m; beam - 2.42 m and 2.8 m; capacity - 37 and 55 passengers; full load weight 6.82 tonnes and 8.96 tonnes; operational speed - 6 knots; endurance (fuel) - 24 hours.



The new Russian fast launch rescue boat features an optimized hull design: the deckhouse and cap is one-piece structure reducing the boat weight, the number of fasteners and cost of manufacture. The design allows the removal of the engine through the aft door.



The boats are 60% outfitted with Russian-made equipment and this can be increased to 100% when it comes to serial production due to the installation of Russian batteries and the main engine, etc.



The boat trials (16 tests; 18 for fireproof performance) were completed this month. Among others, tests were carried out for emergency stability, self-righting, capesizing with flooding, "hitting the wall", "fast launch into the water", etc. Fire resistance tests that turned out to be successful included the boat deployment for 10 min in a burning pool.



The design developed by Nordic Engineering JSC has proved the possibility of serial production of self-righting rescue boats at the Russian shipyards to meet the needs of Russian customers.



Nordic Engineering JSC was founded in 2009 by German shipbuilding holding Nordic Yards GmbH. Over the years the naval architecture and marine engineering firm has developed several designs for public and private customers. The company's key projects include: an Arctic tanker ordered by MMC Norilsk Nickel; a series of 7 MW multifunctional rescue vessels ordered by the Russian Ministry of Transport, a 6-8 MW harbour icebreaker ordered by FSUE Rosmorport, a series of rescue tugs, and first fiberglass life boats ever in modern Russia.