2020 December 21 14:32

Tenders for the Arctic rescue and salvage vessels contracts to be announced in H1, 2021

Tendering procedures for the contracts for construction of rescue and salvage vessels to operate in the Arctic region will be announced in the first half of 2021, the Rosmorrechflot official said.

A total of 19 such vessels are planned to be built by 2030, with first bids for six units contracts to be submitted in the first quarter of 2021, Alexander Poshivay, head of the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia told the PortNews correspondent at a briefing.