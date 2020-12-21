  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 21 12:47

    Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System to be retrofitted to an additional three BW LPG ships

    The technology group Wärtsilä's industry leading R&D investments in enabling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to become a viable marine fuel has resulted in a further order for the company's LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS), the company said in its release.

    Oslo-listed BW LPG, the world's largest LPG shipping company, has ordered the system to be retrofitted to three very large gas carrier (VLGC) vessels. BW LPG had previously ordered four Wärtsilä LFSS' in 2018, and an additional eight systems in February 2020. This latest order placed in November 2020, thus brings the total to be delivered to the same customer to 15, thereby emphasising their satisfaction with the technology.

    The initial order was placed following Wärtsilä's successful full-scale testing of the system in 2018 with a full-sized 2-stroke marine engine operating on LPG fuel. This was the world's first such testing protocol. For the retrofitting, Wärtsilä has been designated as the system integrator, which involves not only installation of the system, but also the required ship design modifications.

    Retrofitting of the latest three systems for BW LPG will take place at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

    WäRTSILä MARINE SYSTEMS IN BRIEF: 

    Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment applications, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations.

    WäRTSILä IN BRIEF: 

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

