USC announces acquisition of an 82.88-percent stake in Vympel Shipyard

The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has acquired 82.8% of shares of Vympel Shipyard JSC based in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region. The shipbuilding company was previously owned by the Kalashnikov Concern, USC said in a media release.



“The USC participation interest in Vympel Shipyard JSC after the stake acquisition was increased to 82.88 percent; the share of voting shares of Vympel Shipyard JSC owned by USC after the acquisition reaches 82.88 percent," the USC statement said.

The acquisition is effective as of December 18, 2020.



Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipbuilding Plant (Vimpel Shipyard, part of the Kalashnikov Concern) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Over the past 40 years, the shipbuilding company has delivered more than 1,800 boats to 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. Currently Vympel Shipyard is building serial combat missile / patrol boats of new generation, high-speed SAR boats, firefighting ships, hydrographic survey and fishing vessels, tugs and other dedicated fleet, providing warranty / maintenance service for its products.

The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC JSC) is the largest conglomerate of Russian shipbuilding companies. The USC was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The Group comprises 60 companies and enterprises (major shipbuilding and ship repaire companies as well as leading naval architecture and marine engineering firms). Currently, the USC consolidates 80% of the domestic shipbuilding sector. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation but the USC also exports marine products to 20 countries worldwide.