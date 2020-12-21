2020 December 21 11:08

British Ports Association releases statement on cross border travel situation

Following the developments impacting cross border travel between Britain and a number of European countries the British Ports Association has issued the following statement:



“This is obviously a concerning development especially given the sudden nature of the decision. Unaccompanied freight is still flowing between the UK and a number of EU states including France and Ireland, for now at least. However the big impact will be on driver accompanied freight and passenger transport. There could a period of disruption at some of the UK’s ferry ports for the next 48 hours so we are urging travellers to look at the advice given by their carriers. It’s not clear if this will last longer. We are also in touch with the Department for Transport who are looking at a number of resilience issues but we are confident that the UK will continue to be supplied”, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive, British Ports Association said.



The British Ports Association is the national association for ports and harbours which represents ports that facilitate 86% of port traffic including all the main ferry port gateway.