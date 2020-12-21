2020 December 21 11:04

Ortelius joins Jan De Nul fleet

The Singaporean shipyard Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd., successfully delivered the 6,000 m3 Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Ortelius to Jan De Nul Group. This vessel is an identical copy of the Ultra-Low Emission vessel Sanderus, in service since February 2020 and currently at work on the River Scheldt in Belgium, the company said in its release.

Ortelius is the fifth dredger delivered by Keppel O&M to Jan De Nul Group, following the delivery of three 3,500 m3Trailing Suction Hoppers Dredgers (TSHD) and one 6,000 m3TSHD, the Sanderus. All five are Ultra-Low Emission vessels (ULEv), equipped with a two-stage catalytic filter system.

Built to the requirements of the EU Stage V and International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Tier III regulations, Ortelius is diesel-electric driven and able to dredge to a maximum depth of 35 m. It features a shallow draught, is highly manoeuvrable, and suitable for working in confined areas.



Internal combustion engines without post-treatment emit air pollution affecting both climate and air quality. Air pollution and particulate matter damage our health and also have a direct impact on our living environment.

With its Ultra-Low Emission vessels, Jan De Nul Group aims for much better air quality. These vessels are equipped with a catalyst that renders nitrogen oxides harmless and with a soot filter blocking the finest particles.

The newest generation of Jan De Nul vessels is fitted with this highly advanced dual exhaust gas filter system, making Jan De Nul a frontrunner within global shipping.