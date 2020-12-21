  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 21 10:12

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 21

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose slightly on December 18:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 341.46 (+0.67)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 421.00 (+1.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 487.63 (+2.18)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation of the MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs the DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices) in four largest hubs showed on Dec.18, that 380 HSFO was still undervalued in Rotterdam by 8 USD while remaining overpriced in Singapore, Fujairah and Houston (plus 2 USD, 8 USD and 22 USD, respectively). VLSFO fuel remains moderately overpriced in all selected ports except of Singapore, where VLSFO was undervalued by 4 USD. MGO LS, in turn, was undervalued in all ports ranging from minus 17 USD to minus 46 USD, with the exception of Houston (was overcharged by 8 USD).

     

     

     

     

    World oil indexes demonstrated slight upward evolution on Dec.18 as market focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

    Brent for February settlement rose by $0.76 to $52.26 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery increased by $0.74 to $49.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.16 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery gained $6.75 – $433.50.

    Today morning oil indexes have turned into downward correction.

    Pfizer has applied for approval in Japan for its vaccine, which is being used in the United Kingdom and the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also working towards approving Moderna’s shot. While the vaccines offer hope, surging case numbers in major economies and new movement restrictions in Europe are impacting the immediate prospects for oil and fuel demand.

    Rystad Energy reported U.S. onshore oil production from companies that filed for bankruptcy in the last two years is set to decrease by about 25% by the end of 2021, or by about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to current output levels. The loss puts the projected nationwide production growth for 2021 at risk of being offset.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Russia is successfully weaning itself off oil revenues. Russia's oil and gas exports account for 60 percent of total exports, and revenues from the oil and gas represent about 30 percent of GDP. While the number is a lot lower than the portion of oil revenues in GDP of most of the world other large oil exporters, it still makes up quite a large portion of budget revenues.

    The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by eight to 346 in the week to Dec. 18, the highest since May, as producers keep returning to the wellpad with crude prices trading above $45 a barrel since late November.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may add 3-5 USD today while MGO prices may gain 4-6 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 21

14:32 Tenders for the Arctic rescue and salvage vessels contracts to be announced in H1, 2021
14:03 Gasum performs its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel
13:20 Wilhelmsen’s Topeka hydrogen project awarded NOK 219 million
12:47 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System to be retrofitted to an additional three BW LPG ships
12:05 Maersk enters partnership with Novo Nordisk on global cold chain logistics
11:47 USC announces acquisition of an 82.88-percent stake in Vympel Shipyard
11:08 British Ports Association releases statement on cross border travel situation
11:04 Ortelius joins Jan De Nul fleet
10:37 Wärtsilä and Grieg to build groundbreaking green ammonia tanker
10:12 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 21
10:02 Nominations for Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021 now open
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 18

2020 December 20

15:18 General Dynamics NASSCO delivers second Kanoloa-class vessel for Matson
14:21 DOF Subsea awarded new contracts in Atlantic region
13:29 Port of Long Beach launches a new online dashboard called the WAVE
12:27 USCG assists sailing vessel taking on water off Charleston coast
12:06 Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal
11:23 DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board to accelerate international trade
10:57 PBPL releases 2030 sustainability targets
10:31 Rapid access to Port of Hamburg rail service schedules

2020 December 19

15:18 Siem Offshore announces early termination of charter contract for vessel Siem Pilot in Canada
14:43 Gunvor invests in Artemis Technologies to revolutionize maritime transport
12:09 Diana Shipping announces sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a time charter contract for m/v New York
11:47 USCG Cutter James returns home from 52-day patrol
10:57 Iridium partner PredictWind helps guide over 90 ocean cruising club yachts home safely during the Covid-19 pandemic

2020 December 18

18:17 New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT
18:10 Vympel Shipyard laid down a coast guard patrol ship of Project 03050
17:54 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch
17:25 Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%
17:14 UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering
17:10 Inland waterways traffic in Russia in 2020 to remain unchanged
16:51 Alekseyev Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build four Meteor 120R hydrofoils for Severrechflot
16:36 HHI Group and DNV GL present green tankers of the future
16:31 UN Agency finds governments in breach of international law
16:03 APM Terminals drives supply chain efficiency with launch of truck appointment API
15:16 Star Bulk agrees to acquire three dry bulk vessels from E.R. Capital Holding
14:55 OOCL updates services for Asia-Europe trade
14:48 Admiralty Shipyards celebrates launching of the IRSPP North Pole
14:12 ABS, Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing Complete LNG JDPs
13:56 VAPRE: The construction of crabbers at Far East shipyards can add about RUB 30 billion to GRP
13:20 DEME and OQ start a joint project to develop green hydrogen plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, Oman
13:05 GTLK picks Shipyard OKA to build three RSD59 design dry cargo vessels
12:16 Van Oord orders green cable-laying vessel
12:01 SMM DIGITAL online to take place from 2 until 5 February 2021
11:38 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profit outlook report
11:08 Official kick-off of the EDIDP-funded “SEA Defence” project
10:45 Crude futures prices nearly flat
10:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 18
10:20 Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard launches first crab boat Okhotsk
10:14 The increase in exports and imports raises Valenciaport’s traffic by 20.5% in November 2020
09:41 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 17
09:04 NYK to expand the number of ships sharing data via ShipDC’s IoS-OP
08:40 BHP selects DNV GL as Verification Body and Classification Society for Trion FPU

2020 December 17

18:56 Odfjell issues statement on incident at Odfjell Terminals Houston
18:36 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires modern Ultramax
18:15 Solstad awarded contract for three PSV’s
17:36 P&O Ferrymasters and DP World begin rolling-out integrated maritime and logistics services
17:31 SMM DIGITAL: The future of shipping is smart
17:06 The 4th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress to be held at the CCI, March 10-11, 2021