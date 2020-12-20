2020 December 20 14:21

DOF Subsea awarded new contracts in Atlantic region

DOF Subsea says it has been awarded multiple new contracts for execution in the North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa. Contracted work include a number of turnkey subsea projects within our core service lines – Survey, Inspection, Maintenance & Repair (IMR) and Construction.



The vessels Skandi Acergy, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Neptune and Skandi Seven shall be utilized to deliver work totalling more than 180 vessel days excluding any options. All works shall be carried out between 4th quarter 2020 to 2nd quarter 2021.



All awards include Project Management, engineering, procurement and logistics which shall be delivered by our integrated subsea team across Bergen, Aberdeen and Luanda.



In the North Sea, DOF Subsea shall assist a key client with winter subsea inspection programme at UK continental shelf, whilst supporting a leading operator with start-up and commissioning activities for a subsea satellite development in Norway.



In Angola, DOF Subsea shall carry out a greenfield AUV and ROV seabed mapping campaign for an international client, prior to commencing a previously announced contract.



DOF Subsea has mobilized Skandi Neptune from the North Sea for an undisclosed international client in Africa, conducting FPSO class and field inspections programme.



Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea said “DOF Subsea continues to secure projects with key oil & gas operators across North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa. These awards secure continuous utilization of our regional pool of specialised subsea vessels and integrated project teams.”