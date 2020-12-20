2020 December 20 12:06

Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is set to begin the due diligence process for a potential $1.5 billion multimodal container terminal to serve the largest container vessels calling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Following unanimous approval at Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners December 17, Port NOLA intends to acquire property in St. Bernard Parish and begin a two-year due diligence and permitting period that will include robust community engagement.

