2020 December 20 13:29

Port of Long Beach launches a new online dashboard called the WAVE

The Port of Long Beach has launched a new online dashboard called the WAVE (Weekly Advance Volume Estimate) report to shine a spotlight on anticipated cargo flow and widely share key data with every link in the supply chain.



WAVE provides goods movement stakeholders like trucking companies and chassis providers with forward-looking data they need to better cope with surging cargo volume and other challenges.



Updated each Monday, the weekly report projects cargo container volume and vessel calls several weeks ahead, and includes estimates of categories of cargo, such as export, import, empty, etc.



“We’ve created the WAVE report to provide our goods movement stakeholders with up-to-date forecast data to use in their planning process,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “Sharing this information is highly beneficial for the supply chain, especially as we cope with both seasonal and unanticipated peaks and valleys in cargo volume.”



“The Port of Long Beach is committed to working with port stakeholders to facilitate the smooth, reliable and prompt movement of cargo through the port complex,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “This Port is a vital economic engine and it’s important for us to partner closely with our stakeholders to keep the cargo flowing. Collaboration is key.”



The report will be assessed, updated and improved by the Port of Long Beach on an ongoing basis.



Port of Long Beach terminals and workers are moving a record amount of cargo at a time when new COVID-19 protocols are limiting capacity. The Port has been acting to help partners better handle the surge. In addition to launching WAVE, the Port has opened STOR, or “Short Term Overflow Resource,” a temporary storage area where terminals can store empty containers or stage loaded containers for faster delivery. The Port is also collaborating with terminal operators to promote and prioritize dual transactions to optimize the flow of goods by truck.