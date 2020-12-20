2020 December 20 10:31

Rapid access to Port of Hamburg rail service schedules

Rail operators offer almost 2,000 weekly container block-train services to/from the Port of Hamburg. The hafen-hamburg.de website contains a current overview. Port of Hamburg Marketing as the publisher has updated its online database and has released this live on https://www.hafen-hamburg.de/de/intermodal This enables companies seeking suitable service providers for their import and export container rail shipments to rapidly locate all the services. With this homepage for shippers in Germany and internationally, the country’s largest universal port underlines its lead as Europe’s top rail port. Last year, half of all containerized shipments to/from the leading North Range ports on hinterland rail services were handled via Hamburg. “Last year alone, our database received around 60,000 hits. That demonstrates excellent acceptance of our offering,” says Ingo Egloff, Joint CEO of Port of Hamburg Marketing.



160 rail operators and diverse onward marketers offer container and intermodal rail services to virtually all economically active regions in Germany, throughout Europe and beyond. Along with China, the most significant international services are with the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland. The top German states for railborne seaport-hinterland services are Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia.



A total of 34.2 million tons of freight of all kinds were transported by rail between the Port of Hamburg and inland terminals between January and September 2020, just 6.5 percent less than in the same period of the previous year. On container traffic, at 1.9 million TEU the volume handled by Hamburg Port Railway in the first nine months was 6.8 percent down on last year. Between January and September, slightly more than 44,400 trains with nearly 1.2 million railcars moved along the Port Railway network.