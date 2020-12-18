2020 December 18 18:10

Vympel Shipyard laid down a border patrol ship of Project 03050 (Codename "Gyus")

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (part of the Kalashnikov Group) today, December 18, held a keel-laying ceremony for the 4th rank border guard patrol ship of Project 03050 (codename Guys code), the shipbuilding company said.



This is the sixth boat in a series being built at Vympel Shipyard for the FSB Border Guard Service of Russia.



The patrol boat of Project 03050 was designed by in-house marine engineering department in compliance with the Border Service requirements.



The ship features excellent seaworthiness with a relatively small displacement, high speed, comfortable conditions for the crew, the ability to provide assistance to ships in distress.

The Boarder Guard craft is intended for patrol and enforcement of compliance in internal sea waters and territorial sea of the Russian Federation, for interception of non-compliant vessels including high-speed boats; delivery and boarding of inspection teams, ensuring compliance with border control regime within and off the harbours; transportation of cargo and personnel; port operations; participation in salvage operations; for fire extinguishing on vessels and onshore facilities.

The boat is outfitted to provide towage of 500-tonne displacement ships at a speed of 4 knots in the coastal areas of marine basins, fast transfer of port workers or similar employees, to transport 8 tonnes of cargo with 3 tonnes on deck.

The onboard weapons, efficiency, modern equipment, navigation and communications system enable the boat to perform a wide range of patrol functions in the coastal zone.



Vympel Shipyard has already built and delivered to FSB Boarder Guard five "Gyus" class patrol boats (Project 03050): "Orlan" "Korshun", "Krechet", "Grif", "Sarych". All of them have entered service with the Black Sea boarder guard fleet.



Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipbuilding Plant (Vimpel Shipyard, part of the Kalashnikov Concern) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Over the past 40 years, the shipbuilding company has delivered more than 1,800 boats to 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. Currently Vympel Shipyard is building serial combat missile / patrol boats of new generation, high-speed SAR boats, firefighting ships, hydrographic survey and fishing vessels, tugs and other dedicated fleet, providing warranty / maintenance service for its products.