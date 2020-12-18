2020 December 18 18:17

New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT

On Friday, New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik handed over yet another windfarm service vessel to the Danish shipping company ESVAGT, the company said in its release.

The ship is vessel number four and design number eight in the long-term collaboration between two spearheads in the offshore wind industry; ESVAGT, the Danish offshore wind pioneer, and Havyard, the first company to offer special designs for offshore wind vessels and now also the company behind a long line of world-leading windfarm service vessels.

The vessel that was handed over on Friday is the last in a record series, but also the first in a new series to be delivered to ESVAGT. While the first vessel has been completed, work is well under way on the second vessel, and the third is being towed to the yard in Leirvik, scheduled for arrival early next year.

The work of fitting out the vessel faced some extra challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Project Manager Jan-André Førde Systad at New Havyard Ship Technology says that the cooperation with ESVAGT has been excellent this time as well.



Major investments are expected to be made in offshore wind all over the world. In addition, more offshore wind parks are now being placed further away from the coast, which means the industry will need specialised service vessels. To accommodate this market, Havyard has used several of the group’s companies to develop and deliver HAVYARD 831L SOV, which provides customers with vessels that score high on environmental, safety and financial criteria.



Among other things, Havyard Design & Solutions has used the tools available in the Havyard lab, such as digital twin ships and a virtual ocean, to develop vessels with optimal positioning qualities and excellent seaworthiness – important qualities to ensure the operability of the offshore wind farms. This way, the shipping company and the client receive vessels tailored for the assignment in question, with optimum energy efficiency and reliability.



Norwegian Electric Systems has delivered the energy design, control systems and complete propulsion system for the vessel. New Havyard Ship Technology, on its part, has fitted out, tested and completed the vessel, which will now be sent to Belgium where equipment will be brought on board to prepare the vessel for assignments on the field already before the turn of the year.