2020 December 18 17:25

Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%

The volume of passenger traffic on inland waterways of Russia is expected by the 2020 year-end results to drop by 29% year-on-year to 7.88 million people, a Rosmorrechflot official said at a meeting of the agency Board.

According to Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia, the number of passengers transported on the Unified Deep-Water System will decrease by about 29% to 1 364 200 people, the North Dvina Basin - by 65% or 747.200 people, the Lena Basin - by 74% or 444 500 people, Ob and Ob-Irtysh basins - by 26% or 342 400 people, Amur Basin - by 43% or 147 800 people, Yenisei Basin - by 10 % or 90 400 people, the Baikal-Angara Basin - by 10% or 25 600 people, the Pechora Basin - by 27% or 19 900 people.



The number of transported tourists will decrease by 275 300 people, passengers of excursion and pleasure boats - by 998 800 people, transport passengers - by 1.9 million people.