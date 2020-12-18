  The version for the print

    Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Baltimore, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 20, 2021 up to maximum October 5, 2021. The new charter period is expected to commence on December 20, 2020.

    The “Baltimore” is a 177,243 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.73 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Coronis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis and the m/v Sideris GS is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.20 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

