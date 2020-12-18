2020 December 18 16:03

APM Terminals drives supply chain efficiency with launch of truck appointment API

APM Terminals commenced the role out of its truck appointment API this week, starting with data for APM Terminals Los Angeles. The API automatically connects the customer’s Transport Management System (or equivalent) directly to TERMPoint, APM Terminals’ standard truck appointment system, the company said in its release.

This seamless integration puts the information required for efficiently managing terminal truck appointments at the customers fingertips. With real-time information directly from the terminal, it can also help reduce transit times and associated costs. In addition to saving time and effort, APIs also remove the chance of human error that can occur when manually copying information between systems.



The Truck Appointment API enable customers to perform appointment tasks currently carried out manually through TERMPoint, such as viewing available time slots; creating, updating and cancelling appointments; and producing a list of appointments, appointment information and updates for a requested timeframe. Appointments can be made for empty container pick up and drop off, import pickup and export drop-off.



Combined with data from other APIs offered by APM Terminals, such as vessel schedules and import availability, it becomes a powerful tool for reducing the time a container takes to transit through the container terminal to an absolute minimum.



Data is currently available for APM Terminals Los Angeles, USA and will be rolled out for other terminals in 2021. The Company’s developer portal, developer.apmterminals.com provides clear instructions for setting up APIs and testing.



The TERMPoint API uses a 2-step authentication process involving system and user-level authentication. All end-users must there be registered as authorized users on TERMPoint, where an authorization key for the API will be stored. This enables the API to validate that the user is a valid TERMPoint user, associate the user to a trucking company and a terminal and validate the user’s permissions in TERMPoint.