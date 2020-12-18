2020 December 18 14:48

Admiralty Shipyards celebrates launching of the IRSPP North Pole

St. Petersburg based Admiralty Shipyards (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) today held an official launching ceremony for the ice-resistant self-propelled platform (IRSPP) named "North Pole" (Severny Polyus), a IAA "PortNews correspondent reported.



The North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform of Project 00903 was ordered by Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring under the state programme on social and economic development of the Arctic zone.

The IRSPP keel was laid April 10, 2019 at Admiralty Shipyards during the 5th International Arctic Forum.



The one-of-a-kind North Pole is capable of drifting and sailing in ice without icebreaking support at a speed of up to 10 knots. Thanks to fuel stocks placed on board increased ship endurance to two years. The all-season scientific-research platform with onboard equipment will be able to make geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations, move in ice-covered waters without assistance of icebreakers, provide a helipad for Mi-8 and Mi-38 helicopters and serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation with ambient temperature of up to 50 Celcius degree. The platform scientific center is equipped with a modern lab, uninterrupted communication and is designed for the simultaneous work of 34 researchers.



The North Pole ice-resistant platform will resume the routine operation of drifting stations in the Arctic region. Previously, icebergs were used for polar expeditions. Scientists would set up habitable stations right on the glaciers. For the first time, such a landing followed by wintering was carried out by the USSR specialists in 1937. That expedition was called the "North Pole". The same name was given to the IRSPP being built at the shipyard. However, today, due to the melting of glaciers, long-term presence and drift on them have become impossible. The unique platform, which is being built by Admiralty Shipyards, will effectively and safely carry out a wide range of research in the Arctic Ocean.

Alexander Kozlov, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation said during the international forum “Days of the Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow” that his ministry plans that the North Pole will enter service and begin operation in 2024.



Specifications of the ice-resistant platform: length – 83.1 m; breadth – 22.5 m; draft – 8.6 m; displacement – over 10,000 t; power propulsion unit – 4,200 kW; speed – at least 10 knots; hull strength - Arc8; fuel endurance – about 2 years; service life – at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for Russian Navy and foreign countries. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 7,700 persons.