2020 December 18 13:56

VAPRE: The construction of crabbers at Far East shipyards can add about RUB 30 billion to GRP

The programme for the construction of crab fishing vessels at local shipbuilding yards can add about RUB 30 billion (over $411 million) to the Far East gross regional product, the All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE) press service said.

“Local manufacturing of crab boats at the Far East based shipyards has given a powerful impetus to the development of shipbuilding in the region. Our estimates show, the program for the construction of crab fishing vessels can add about RUB 30 billion to the gross regional product of the Far East”, Herman Zverev, president of VAPRE was quoted as saying.

Mr. Zverev noted that the customers of the ships will also be customers of repair services. Eventually, the revival of ship repair will generate another RUB 20 billion as an extra revenue in the region's GRP.



“Thus, the real share of the fish industry in the regional economy will increase to 13%, which is a very significant contribution to the development of the Far East,” German Zverev said.

Previously, Oleg Kozhemyako, the Primorsky Krai Governor has said that the ship repair and shipbuilding contracts should return to Russian shipyards in the Primorsky Territory.

The governor attended a launching ceremony for a crab boat at Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard, December 18, the first crabber to be built at the Far East shipbuilding yard. This is the first investment project implemented within the framework of investment quotas for crab catching on the principle “we build where we catch”.