2020 December 18 13:05

GTLK picks Shipyard OKA to build three RSD59 design dry cargo vessels

Following the results of an open bidding process (submitted in electronic form) for the construction of three dry cargo ships of the mixed "river-sea" class of Project RSD59, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) announced Navashino, Novgorod region based OJSC Okskaya Sudoverf (OKA Shipyard, part of UCL Holding) the winner and awarded OKA Shipyard the shipbuilding contract.



The initial (maximum) contract price is RUB 3 billion.

According to the tender documentation, the newbuilds completion and delivery is scheduled for December 31, 2022.

The RSD59 series vessels are being built to Volgo-Don Max class and have the maximum possible dimensions to transit the Volga-Don Canal.



The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.



The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships.



The vessel’s class notation is КМ Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying.



Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters. The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14. There is a sanitary cabin and a pilot cabin.



The lead ship of Project RSD59 was laid down at Okskaya Shipyard on 30 July 2019, launched on 3 March 2020 and delivered to Petrotrans on 29 May 2020.



Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

About Okskaya Sudoverf

Okskaya Sudoverf Shipyard, JSC (Shipyard OKA) is a modern shipbuilding enterprise and subsidiary of VBTH division of UCL Holding specialising in the construction of oil tankers, medium-tonnage dry bulk carriers of mixed 'river-sea' sailing, containerships, special crafts and barges. In 2015, the Company became the second largest shipyard in Russia in terms of total tonnage of completed and delivered newbuildings.