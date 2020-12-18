  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 18 10:20

    Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard launches first crab boat Okhotsk

    Vladivostok, December 18, 2020 – An official launching ceremony for the first Far Eastern crab fishing vessel “Okhotsk” was held today at Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard, the Governor and Primorsky Krai Gov’t press office said.

    The boat’s namesake is Okhotsk, the first city in the Far East of Russia, and the vessel will be the first crab fishing boat to be built at the Far Eastern shipbuilding enterprises.

    Sergei Kalitin, the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Primorsky Territory who attended the ceremony highlighted that the construction of the crab fishing boat is carried out within the framework of federal investment quotas and instructions of President Vladimir Putin on diversification of the military-industrial complex for the production of civilian products.

    “It is important that the vessel is a civilian crab fishing vessel. This is the development of shipbuilding in the Primorsky Territory, the production of ships of a new class, the creation of new jobs, the exchange of experience between generations. It is the young people who will become the foundation of the new team of the largest shipbuilding enterprise Vostochnaya Verf,” the minister was quoted as saying.

    Sergey Bakanev, interim CEO, Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard JSC, says the shipyard plans to complete the construction of the vessel in September 2021.

    “In November last year, we were the first among other Far East based shipyards to lay a crab boat, and now we are the first who has launched the vessel that is so necessary for our fishing sector,” he added.

    Vostochnaya Verf signed contracts for five crab boats of Projects 03141 and 03140. The lead vessel was laid down November 2019. Within the framework of the presidential program, it is planned to build 41 crab fishing vessels, of which 15 boats will be built in the Russian Far East region. Construction is on time and on budget with delivery of each boat in 2021 and 2022. Another pair delivery is scheduled for 2023. The fifth crab boat will be handed over to the customer in 2024.

    The customer of four newbuilds is Sigma Marine Technologies Group: two crab boats for Sever OOO and Far East Coast OOO. Yet another vessel is being built for Voskhod OOO, a CPV resident.

    Oleg Kozhemyako, the Primorsky Krai Governor previously announced the need to return ship repair and shipbuilding contracts to Russian shipyards in the Primorsky Territory, that now have the necessary skills, capacities and enjoy preferential treatment.

    Key particulars of crab boat: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Displacement: 1586 tonnes, live crab capacity: up to 100 tonnes. The vessels of this project, due to their modular design, have a high potential for adaptation to the extraction of other species of aquatic organisms. Most of the production process will not change, which will allow us to quickly build ships for any customer's needs according to an already worked out scheme

    Vostochnaya Verf OJSC (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard, crab fishing vessels  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 18

18:17 New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT
18:10 Vympel Shipyard laid down a border patrol ship of Project 03050 (Codename "Gyus")
17:54 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch
17:25 Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%
17:14 UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering
17:10 Inland waterways traffic in Russia in 2020 to remain unchanged
16:51 Alekseyev Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build four Meteor 120R hydrofoils for Severrechflot
16:36 HHI Group and DNV GL present green tankers of the future
16:31 UN Agency finds governments in breach of international law
16:03 APM Terminals drives supply chain efficiency with launch of truck appointment API
15:16 Star Bulk agrees to acquire three dry bulk vessels from E.R. Capital Holding
14:55 OOCL updates services for Asia-Europe trade
14:48 Admiralty Shipyards celebrates launching of the IRSPP North Pole
14:12 ABS, Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing Complete LNG JDPs
13:56 VAPRE: The construction of crabbers at Far East shipyards can add about RUB 30 billion to GRP
13:20 DEME and OQ start a joint project to develop green hydrogen plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, Oman
13:05 GTLK picks Shipyard OKA to build three RSD59 design dry cargo vessels
12:16 Van Oord orders green cable-laying vessel
12:01 SMM DIGITAL online to take place from 2 until 5 February 2021
11:38 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profit outlook report
11:08 Official kick-off of the EDIDP-funded “SEA Defence” project
10:45 Crude futures prices nearly flat
10:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 18
10:20 Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard launches first crab boat Okhotsk
10:14 The increase in exports and imports raises Valenciaport’s traffic by 20.5% in November 2020
09:41 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 17
09:04 NYK to expand the number of ships sharing data via ShipDC’s IoS-OP
08:40 BHP selects DNV GL as Verification Body and Classification Society for Trion FPU

2020 December 17

18:56 Odfjell issues statement on incident at Odfjell Terminals Houston
18:36 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires modern Ultramax
18:15 Solstad awarded contract for three PSV’s
17:36 P&O Ferrymasters and DP World begin rolling-out integrated maritime and logistics services
17:31 SMM DIGITAL: The future of shipping is smart
17:06 The 4th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress to be held at the CCI, March 10-11, 2021
16:56 BW LPG takes up further option for LPG-retrofits
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 17
16:18 MOL and Kobe Steel start application test of 'Binary Cycle Power Generation System for Ships'
16:14 LR awards AiP to HMD for 30,000 CBM LNG carrier with IMO type B tank
15:15 Preparations for Brexit visible in port of Rotterdam from now on
15:06 Global Container Congestion: BPA Statement on calls for an inquiry
14:55 Maersk plans to build and operate a new sales and logistics centre in Duisburg
14:14 LR and NETSCo to develop Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel
14:03 British Ports Association: Ports concerned infrastructure funding won’t be sufficient and warning that timescales are becoming extremely challenging
13:37 Zvezda Shipyard gets nod to build nuclear-powered ships
13:12 Royal IHC and Arab Potash Company successfully launch CSD ALYARMOUK
12:47 Transneft Kozmino Port completes modernization of three oil storage tanks
12:31 Stena Line reveals the names of the new Baltic Sea vessels
12:11 Keppel to build wind turbine installation vessel in the U.S. worth about S$600m
12:07 Port of Arkhangelsk introduces ice restrictions as from January 1, 2021
11:30 Port Bronka extends the support for its clients until the end of 2021
11:13 Aker Solutions wins contracts for both onshore plant and subsea system for Northern Lights CO2 storage
11:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 17
10:39 Rambov Grain/Bulk Terminal inaugurated in St. Petersburg
09:48 Crude futures prices rise on USA oil stocks decline
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:05 The NYK Group conducts demonstration test of collision avoidance navigation research employing AI
08:47 CMA CGM improves port coverage and vessel deployment on EPIC, EPIC2, MEDEX and MEGEM services

2020 December 16

18:47 ecoSPEARS to deploy clean water technology at Port of San Diego America’s Cup Harbor
18:07 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new vessel
18:07 PortNews, Marine Engineering Bureau to host the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference Dec 23-25, 2020