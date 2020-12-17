2020 December 17 17:06

The 4th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress to be held at the CCI, March 10-11, 2021

The Congress annually brings together the largest participants of the hydraulic engineering industry in Moscow



The 4th edition of International Congress "Hydraulic Structures and Dredging" will be held in Moscow at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on March 10-11, 2021. The event organizing committee slated the new date due to the forecast of the COVID-19 situation in the country.



The organizer of the event is IAA PortNews, a leading maritime industry media group, in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport. The event will be supported by the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), State Corporation Rosatom and the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).



General Sponsor of the Congress is Damen Shipyards Group



The Congress combines the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 4th Technical Conference Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works (held since 2018).



The Russian government has adjusted the parameters of the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Backbone Infrastructure (KPMI). At the same time, it was decided to single out the development of inland waterway transport as a separate National Project. The upcoming event participants will be discussing all these projects, as well as the best international practices in the field of hydraulic engineering structures and dredging.



The largest customers and successful contractors of underwater engineering works annually meet in March during the Moscow Congress!