  • 2020 December 17 18:56

    Odfjell issues statement on incident at Odfjell Terminals Houston

    Last week, Odfjell Terminals Houston (OTH), 51% controlled by Odfjell SE through our Odfjell Terminals US Joint Venture, experienced a fire in its utility area. The fire was quickly extinguished, but terminal operations were temporarily suspended while damages were assessed, the company said in its release.

    Based on initial assessments, the terminal suffered damages to certain systems necessary for its operations.

    OTH generated USD 2.2 million in net results from associates and joint ventures to Odfjell SE during the first nine months of 2020, and the incident is expected to have only minor negative impact on Odfjell SEs results.

     

