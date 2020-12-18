2020 December 18 09:04

NYK to expand the number of ships sharing data via ShipDC’s IoS-OP

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC) have agreed to use the latter’s IoS-OP to share data received from all NYK-operated vessels equipped with SIMS, expanding the total to about 200 NYK vessels, the company said in its release.

Up until now, NYK had used ShipDC’s IoS-OP to share shipping data from some vessels equipped with SIMS, but the new agreement expands the data-sharing to all SIMS-equipped vessels within the NYK fleet.

This agreement will dramatically increase the amount of data being transferred via the IoS-OP and makes it possible to increase corporate value by utilizing the data for ship safety, economic pursuits, environmental efforts, and innovation within the shipping industry to enhance international competitiveness.



