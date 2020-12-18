2020 December 18 08:40

BHP selects DNV GL as Verification Body and Classification Society for Trion FPU

DNV GL will verify that the new infrastructure built for the BHP Trion project is compliant with local and global safety, as well as other requirements, the company said in its release. The Verification Body and Classification contract specifies DNV GL, the leading independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, to participate in design review activities and site surveillance during construction, commissioning, and installation of the floating production unit (FPU).



DNV GL announced it has been awarded a multidisciplinary contract by BHP Billiton Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. De R.L. De C.V. (BHP) to provide classification, verification, and independent analysis of the Trion FPU. Located approximately 19 miles (35 kilometers) south of the U.S./Mexico border and approximately 112 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mexican coastline, the FPU will be installed in a water depth of approximately 8,200 feet (2,500 meters). BHP holds a 60% interest in the development and PEMEX a 40% interest.



The contracted verification scope DNV GL will carry out includes full project compliance to the Mexican offshore regulations, NOMs (Official Mexican) standards and BHP’s safety case requirements. The scope of work also includes several independent analyses from DNV GL to be conducted during the front-end engineering design and detailed design phase of the project.