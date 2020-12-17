2020 December 17 17:36

P&O Ferrymasters and DP World begin rolling-out integrated maritime and logistics services

P&O Ferrymasters and its parent company DP World today announce the completion of their first common carrier agreement, to integrate their global maritime and logistics services into a unified customer proposition. The announcement follows DP World’s acquisition of P&O Ferrymasters in February 2019 and marks the launch of a global rollout of carrier agreements, to combine their multimodal networks, exploit and deploy their global operational coverage and provide comprehensive service packages to customers.

The first of these agreements is between DP World India and P&O Ferrymasters and will provide customers with comprehensive ‘turnkey’ solutions to move their goods between India and Europe. This integrated offering will solve complex logistics challenges for customers using seamless combinations of DP World’s global maritime and logistics footprint, and P&O’s expanding pan-European network of warehouses and integrated road, rail and sea links.

Through a global service for ocean freight with a ‘port-centric’ logistics solution, P&O Ferrymasters and DP World can reduce the number of handling stages of their customers’ goods – meaning they get to their destinations faster. Customers will also benefit from having only one point of contact for the transport of their goods from origin to destination and from new digital services, such as the tracking of cargo flows through DP World Track and Trace. These comprehensive solutions will save businesses time, give them greater visibility on the status of their goods and help them create more robust end-to-end supply chains.

About P&O Ferries and P&O Ferrymasters

P&O Ferries is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics company, last year sailing 27,000 times on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. Together with its logistics business, P&O Ferrymasters, the company also operates integrated road and rail to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, Turkey and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Britain from Asian countries via the Silk Road. P&O Ferries is part of DP World, the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.