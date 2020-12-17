2020 December 17 14:55

Maersk plans to build and operate a new sales and logistics centre in Duisburg

A.P. Moller - Maersk and duisport are combining their strengths to build and operate a new sales and logistics centre in Duisburg, the company said in its release. The new hall is expected to be designed and completed in a short period of time. In total, Maersk will take over an area of over 100,000 square meters on Logport VI. The contract negotiation is currently in the final phase. The project will entail the creation of over 350 new jobs.



A trimodal logistics facility of the Logport family, including a container terminal, is being constructed on the almost 43-hectare site with a 500-meter-long quay. After Logport I in Duisburg-Rheinhausen, the location in Walsum is the second largest project of Duisburger Hafen AG in the past 20 years.



“Logport VI enables long-term and sustainable competitive advantages. The new container terminal directly on the Rhine, direct connection to intermodal transport chains in the European hinterland, as well as to Asia, are advantages for competing internationally. The choice made by Maersk shows there is no getting around the Duisburg logistics hub for the big players in the industry”, says Erich Staake, CEO of Duisburger Hafen AG.



Once the contract has been signed and all necessary permits have been received, Maersk will develop a large distribution and warehouse complex in two phases. The company will take up a large part of the total area on over 100,000 square meters. In a further expansion stage, another 50,000 square meters could be added.



About duisport



Duisburger Hafen AG is the owner and management company of the Port of Duisburg, the largest inland port in the world. The duisport Group offers full services for the port and logistics location in the areas of infrastructure and superstructure including settlement management. In addition, the subsidiaries provide logistics services such as the establishment and optimisation of transport and logistics chains, rail freight transport services, building management, contract and packaging logistics.



About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. Maersk operates in 130 countries and employ roughly 80,000 people.