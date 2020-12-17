2020 December 17 13:37

Zvezda Shipyard gets nod to build nuclear-powered ships

Zvezda became the only Russian shipyard that was certified to build nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 10510 (Leader)



Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory based Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex has received a license to build nuclear-powered ships in accordance with the safety rules of the Russian Federation, Rosneft said.



Recently, the shipyard has successfully passed the inspection of the Siberia and the Far East Interregional Territorial Department for Nuclear and Radiation Safety Supervision.



The report said Zvezda has become the only Russian shipyard that can build Project 10510 “Leader” class nuclear-powered icebreakers.

In June Zvezda Shipyard held a steel-cutting ceremony for the nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya. Currently, the shipyard workshops are manufacturing sections of the future ship. The icebreaker completion is scheduled for 2027.



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Alexei Bezprozvannykh informed at the 10th International Forum "Arctic: Present and Future" that three nuclear icebreakers of the "Leader" class will be entering service in the period of 2027–2032. The official said the lead ship of the Project is expected to be delivered in December 2027. Two more icebreakers are to be laid down in 2023 and 2025 and put into service in 2030 and 2032, respectively.



The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium. Zvezda will build large tonnage vessels, largely ice-class ship with displacement of up to 350000 tonnes, specialized ships and marine components. The shipbuilding complex’ current backlog of orders include more than 50 ships. The Zvezda Shipyard project is being executed in two phases, with completed production facilities now operating. The second phase includes the construction of the largest in Russia dry dock, which has been completed ahead of schedule this year.