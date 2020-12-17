2020 December 17 12:47

Transneft Kozmino Port completes modernization of three oil storage tanks

The Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory based oil port Kozmino (Transneft Kozmino Port, LLC) has completed overhaul of three its 150 000 cbm storage tanks at the Kozmino oil depot, the terminal operator press release said.

The terminal operator says work has been carried out since April as part of the 2020 program of retrofitting, reconstruction and overhaul of the port facilities.



The scope of work included replacement of anti-corrosion coating of vertical steel tanks on the area of more than 47 000 m3 and upgrade of the fire extinguishing system detectors. To confirm safety standards the terminal operator conducted a comprehensive 72-hour tests and then the tanks were put into operation.



Transneft Kozmino Port, LLC is a subsidiary of Transneft JSC. Oil port Kozmino is the terminus of the Eastern Siberia – Pacific Ocean pipeline system (ESPO). The dedicated export oil terminal was built for transshipment of crude oil delivered by pipeline and railway to sea-going oil tankers.