2020 December 17 12:31

Stena Line reveals the names of the new Baltic Sea vessels

Ferry company Stena Line has announced the new names of the two modern ferries that are due to start operating on the route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia during 2021, the company said in its release. The new ferries will add a further 30 per cent freight capacity and offer an attractive alternative way to travel on the Baltic Sea. After receiving close to 600 name suggestions from customers online the new names are - Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica.

In October Stena Line announced the strengthening of their Baltic Sea fleet with the deployment of two modern RoPax vessels on the route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia during 2021, which will add 30 per cent more lane metres freight capacity and offer a brand new modern onboard experience. The two modern RoPax vessels were built at the Italian shipyard Visentini in 2005 and have been operating on Stena Line’s Irish Sea route between Belfast and Liverpool for the last 10 years, with the names Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey. Before they start operating on their new route in the Baltic Sea the two vessels will be modernised and lengthened by sister company Stena RoRo, as well as receive new names.



The first of the two vessels, Stena Scandica (ex. Stena Lagan) is currently undergoing a ground-breaking conversion at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey. It will join the Stena Line fleet and start operating on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route during the first quarter of 2021.

The second vessel, Stena Mersey, is still operating on the Irish Sea where it will be replaced by Stena Line’s new E-flexer, Stena Embla, when it arrives from China in the new year. It will be modernised and lengthened during the spring at the same shipyard and will rejoin the fleet and start sailing on the Baltic Sea before the summer. She will inherit the classic Stena Line vessel name Stena Baltica.



The two vessels will be lengthened with a 36 metre mid-section; after the conversion they will be 222 metres long and have a capacity of 200 cabins, 970 passengers and 2,875 freight lane meters plus the additional car deck; adding another 30 per cent freight capacity on the route. To increase the loading efficiency, they will also be modified with drive through capabilities on two levels. The vessels will also be fitted with hybrid scrubbers.



FAST FACTS: New vessels on Nynäshamn-Ventspils

Route: Nynäshamn-Ventspils in 2021

Name: Stena Scandica & Stena Baltica

Built: 2005 at the Italian shipyard Cantiere Navale Visentini

Modified/Lenghtened: by Stena RoRo during 2020/2021 at the Sedef Shipbuilding in Tuzla, Turkey.

Length: 222 metres

Passenger capacity: 970

Freight capacity: 2,875 lane metres + car deck

Cabin capacity: 200



In November Stena Line also announced that the existing vessels on the Liepaja-Travemünde route, Stena Gothica and Urd, will be replaced with modern RoPax ferries during 2021. The new vessels will increase the lane metre freight capacity on the route by 40 % and shorten the crossing time from 27 to 20 hours. The new vessels on the Liepaja-Travemünde have not yet been named by Stena Line.

