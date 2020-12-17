2020 December 17 11:30

Port Bronka extends the support for its clients until the end of 2021

Meeting the numerous requests of its clients the management of port Bronka has decided to extend until the end of 2021 the support measures for participants in foreign economic activity in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, and in particular:



Export cargo arriving port Bronka 60 days free storage will be provided.

Import cargo arriving port Bronka 30 days free storage will be provided.



Port Bronka is the only deep-water port in St.Petersburg. The port handles container, project, break bulk and ro-ro cargo. The current capacity of the port is 500 000 TEU and 130.000 units of ro-ro cargo per year. The further development plan includes an increase in the container cargo capacity to 1.9 million TEU per year and ro-ro cargo – up to 200.000 units per year.