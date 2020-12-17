2020 December 17 13:12

Royal IHC and Arab Potash Company successfully launch CSD ALYARMOUK

On Wednesday 16 December, Arab Potash Company (APC) and Royal IHC (IHC) successfully launched cutter suction dredger (CSD) ALYARMOUK at IHC’s shipyard in Krimpen a/d IJssel, The Netherlands.

The custom-built vessel is a 3,557kW CSD and a further developed copy of the dredger JARASH, which IHC delivered to APC in 2018. As part of its long-term growth strategy, APC will use ALYARMOUK at its site in Jordan, where it will cut and remove crystallised salt under harsh conditions.

The ALYARMOUK is the last of three contracts signed between APC and IHC earlier this year. The first was for an IHC Beaver® 65, a 2,819kW dismountable CSD that was modified in order to work efficiently in the Dead Sea. The second contract was a three-year maintenance deal for the IHC dredgers JARASH and MUTAH, with the purpose of achieving and maintaining an agreed level of uptime.

After the launch, the ALYARMOUK will be commissioned and tested. Once concluded, the vessel will be lifted out of the water, demounted and transported to Jordan. When the parts arrive in Jordan, the ALYARMOUK will be reassembled and ready to execute its first assignment, supported by IHC Jordan local office.