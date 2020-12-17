2020 December 17 10:39

Rambov Grain/Bulk Terminal inaugurated in St. Petersburg

Export grain transshipment involves the railway facilities and the locomotive of the Oktyabrskaya Directorate for Management of the Terminal and Warehouse Complex and the Moby Dik Marine Terminal



The Rambov terminal has been put into operation in the Greater Port Saint Petersburg based in the Baltic Sea of the Russian Federation. The facility was commissioned for handling grain exports. Evgeny Lavrentyev, Development Director of the Investment Company “PORT”, told IAA PortNews that the first shipment of 3400 tonnes of cargo (sunflower meal) exported from Russia was loaded onto a sea-going ship on December 13, 2020.



The Rambov Terminal (Rambov stands for "Oranienbaum" as an abbreviation often used by local residents) was commissioned for sea transshipment of grain and other bulk cargoes.

The concept of the facility had been proposed earlier by Vitaly Mishin, ex-CEO of Moby Dik LLC (part of Global Ports Investments PLC). The terminal will receive bulk cargo in railway wagons on tracks No.16 of the Oranienbaum Railway Station (neardock rail yard), using a conveyors system and performs containerization of the cargo. The shipping containers are moved by trucks to the Moby Dik marine terminal for shipload accumulation. Then, a specialized spreader load the bulk cargo into the ship's hold. In the long term, the Rambov Terminal plans to use containers of Container Leasing Company for cargo operations.



Mr. Lavrentyev added that the next shipment of export grain from the Rambov Terminal is scheduled for January 2021. Overall, next year the new facility will handle about 100 000 tonnes of bulk exports from the Greater Port St. Petersburg.



Investment Company PORT specializes in terminal and port services, works with bulk cargo, in particular, with grain and fertilizers. The Сompany invests in the construction of cargo handling facilities. It also provides forwarding and clearance services for export bulk cargo in operating ports and terminals of the Azov and Black Seas, using offshore transshipment of cargo within the basins the Russian Federation and beyond.