2020 December 17 09:48
Crude futures prices rise on USA oil stocks decline
Crude oil futures prices edge up 0.9% - 1.02%
As of December 17, Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.9% higher to settle at $ 51,54 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.02% to close at $ 48,31 a barrel.
Oil prices increased after the news of US inventories decline.
