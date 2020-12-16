2020 December 16 18:07

PortNews, Marine Engineering Bureau to host the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference Dec 23-25, 2020

Reports and discussions to be focused largely on young industry professionals



The Conference "Philosophy of Ship Design" will be held online from 23 through 25 December 2020. The event will be devoted to scientific and practical problems of ship design and engineering. Participation is free on the Zoom platform.



The organizers are the leading industry developments and insights provider IAA PortNews and the naval architecture and marine engineering specialist Marine Engineering Bureau. The conference will be held with the support of the Central Board of the Russian Scientific and Technical Society of Shipbuilders named after A.N. Krylov, with the participation of experts from the St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University (SMTU), Central Marine Research and Design Institute (CNIIMF), Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping and the Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University.



The reports and discussions of the conference will be largely focused on young industry professionals - teachers, post-graduate students and senior students of universities based in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Vladivostok, Moscow, Novosibirsk and other cities of the Russian Federation.



Taking into account the experience of holding such events, there will be ONE session every day - in the morning from 09:00 to 12:00 Moscow time (for the comfortable participation of Far Eastern colleagues).



The reports will present promising solutions that are used in the global marine fleet, as well as concentrated results of work for the outgoing 2020 in the most interesting areas of development of domestic civil shipbuilding - dry cargo carriers, oil tankers, passenger ships, fishing boats and tugs. In addition, the conference will address the challenges of using gas / methanol fueled marine engines, the construction and operation of fully electric ships, the current state of the sea-goring and inland fleet, modernization of ships and personnel training.



The event will also include the reports in Section E "Design of Ships", the traditional scientific and technical conference on the structural mechanics of a ship, dedicated this year to the 90th anniversary of the SMTU.



The conference will take place on the Zoom platform. Participation in the conference is free with preliminary registration by e-mail: av@portnews.ru (name, position, e-mail, telephone).



At the end of the event, the full video will be available for free on the IAA PortNews resources, including social networks. There are advertising options.



Draft program of the online conference "Philosophy of Ship Design"



Day 1. December 23. 09.00 - 12.00 Moscow Time.



- On the problems of shipbuilding education (SMTU).

- State and development prospects of the Russian Navy (CNIIMF).

- Mixed sea-inland fleet carrying domestic cargo: overview, trends, outllook.

- Ships with minimal greenhouse gas emissions. Vessels fueled by LNG, methanol and other alternative types of marine fuel.

- Design of catamarans (Volga State University of Water Transport, Nizhny Novgorod).

- Requirements for ships in the Siberian regional transport and logistics systems (Siberian State University of Water Transport, Novosibirsk).



Day 2. December 24. 09.00 - 12.00 Moscow time.



- Pushers and tugs as a key link in the development of waterborne traffic on Russian inland waterways. Using the experience of the US river transport to create effective models for the domestic fleet operation. Design of new generation domestic dry-cargo barges of mixed and river navigation.

- Unique salvage operation of the bunkering tanker Delfi.

- Human resourcing of transport universities: problems and peculiarities of formation (Siberian SUWT, Novosibirsk).

- Seaworthiness of modern Russian river and sea-river cruise passenger ships. Analysis of the European river cruise market.

- Review and design features of the Caspian cargo ships. Unification of the cargo fleet and real containerization based on the experience of European rivers.



Day 3. December 25. 09.00 - 12.00 Moscow time.



- Design of crab fishing boats.

- Analysis and prospects of ferry and RoPax services in the Russian Far East, international train ferry and Ro-Ro ferry lines in the Caspian basin, Black Sea ferry, RoPax and passenger lines and Russian ferry lines of the Baltic Sea.

- R&D of composite vessels of the Great Lakes and coastal fleet for the transport of bulk goods.

- Conversion oil tankers into dry cargo ships of mixed navigation.