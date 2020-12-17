2020 December 17 09:05

The NYK Group conducts demonstration test of collision avoidance navigation research employing AI

On December 9, NYK Group companies MTI Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine Science Inc. (JMS) conducted a demonstration test of collision avoidance navigation using artificial intelligence (AI) in Osaka Bay as part of a research program to develop navigation support for domestic vessels by using AI as core technology. The research is currently conducted in collaboration with Kobe University and Osaka Prefecture University, the company said in its release.



In this R&D project, NYK aims for to develop an automatic collision avoidance system that determines safe and economical course selection in various circumstances by applying the advanced AI method, deep reinforcement learning, a machine-learning method in which an autonomous program performs a vast number of voyage simulations to learn optimal collision avoidance strategy. The AI navigation support system that NYK is developing uses radar and AIS (Automatic Identification System) sensor information to recognize collision risks in ship navigation and automatically selects the optimal course. The selected course is set as the target course of the autopilot for maneuvering.

After quantitative evaluations and evaluations by experienced operators of the AI navigation support system by using JMS's ship-handling simulator, the demonstration test was performed by connecting the AI navigation support system with the ship-maneuvering system of the Kobe University training ship Fukae Maru. The collision avoidance behaviors against other ships and obstacles during navigation in Osaka Bay were confirmed and evaluated.



Future Development

NYK and its group companies will continue to improve the system based on the accumulated knowledge from this demonstration and will collaborate with partners to realize the AI navigation support system in the navigation of larger vessels.

