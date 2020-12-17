  The version for the print

    CMA CGM improves port coverage and vessel deployment on EPIC, EPIC2, MEDEX and MEGEM services

    The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is reinforcing its presence through improved port coverage and vessel deployment on its EPIC, EPIC2, MEDEX and MEGEM services, allowing for increased connectivity to the global CMA CGM solutions. These new improvements will be implemented from January 2021, the company said in its release.
     
    EPIC services will offer the fastest connections from the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent to Northern Europe. Transshipment opportunities will deliver increased coverage to and from Red Sea, East Africa, South America, West Africa, USA East Coast, US Gulf, Canada, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic states, Russia. CMA CGM will operate 5 vessels on the EPIC North Europe service, thus having the operational lead on this historical trade of the CMA CGM Group.
     
    MEDEX and MEGEM services will include a Westbound call in Tripoli, Lebanon.
     
    EPIC Service
    Rotation: Southampton, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Le Havre, Algeciras, Jeddah, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Port Qasim, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jeddah, Tangier
     Weekly service with 8 vessels
     CMA CGM will operate 5 vessels
     NHAVA SHEVA to SOUTHAMPTON: 20 days
     ROTTERDAM to JEBEL ALI: 23 days
     Voyage duration: 56 days
     Launch in Jebel Ali on January 13th
     
    EPIC 2 Service
    Rotation: Rotterdam, Hamburg, London, Antwerp, Tangier, Jeddah, Jebel Ali, Karachi, Nhava Sheva, Hazira, Mundra, Jeddah, Tangier
     Weekly service with 8 vessels
     NHAVA SHEVA to LONDON: 28 days
     HAMBURG to MUNDRA: 31 days
     Voyage duration: 56 days
     Launch: January onwards
     
     MEDEX Service
    Rotation: Tripoli, Piraeus, Malta, Genoa, Valencia, Barcelona, Fos, Genoa, Malta, Damietta, Aqaba, Jeddah, Hamad, Jebel Ali, Karachi, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jeddah
     Weekly service with 8 vessels
     CMA CGM will operate 3 vessels
     MUNDRA to VALENCIA: 20 days
     DAMIETTA to KARACHI: 17 days
     Voyage duration: 56 days
    · Launch: January onwards
     
    MEGEM Service
    Rotation: Port Said, Tripoli, Mersin, Piraeus, Izmit, Istanbul, Aliaga, Iskenderun, Damietta, Jeddah, Jebel Ali, Hamad, Dammam, Jubail, Jebel Ali, Jeddah
     Weekly service with 7 vessels
     CMA CGM will operate 2 vessels
     JEBEL ALI to MERSIN: 15 days
     ISTANBUL to HAMAD: 19 days
     DAMIETTA to JEBEL ALI: 9 days
     Voyage duration: 49 days
     Launch in Jebel Ali on January 9th
     
    About CMA CGM
    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 538 vessels serve more than 420 ports around the world, on all five continents. In 2019, they transported nearly 22 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.
    Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.

