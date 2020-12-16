2020 December 16 17:45

EnBW partners with Bureau Veritas for offshore wind farm project certification

Following an EU-wide tendering process, EnBW, one of the largest energy supply companies in Europe, has awarded Bureau Veritas for the certification of a major offshore wind farm project, the company said in its release.

EnBW He Dreiht will be located in the North Sea, about 90 km north-west of Borkum and about 110 km west of Helgoland (Germany).

With a capacity of 900 megawatt, He Dreiht is one of the biggest offshore wind farm projects in Europe and is due to go into operation in 2025.

Bureau Veritas will be responsible for providing certification for the wind turbines and foundations according to the requirements of the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency throughout all phases of the project. The certification process should be completed by the end of 2025 and will ensure the safe operation of the wind farm for 25 years.