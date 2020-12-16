2020 December 16 17:27

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches fully automated e-service for pass application approvals

Sea Port of Saint Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) became the first Russian port to fully automate the electronic service for approval of applications for entry/exit permit.



Members of the e-service include a detachment of the Russian FSB Border Control and the Line Internal Affairs Transport Department with Baltic Customs joining the service on December 10, 2020. Thus, the port began to carry out remote interaction on issuing permits with all control and law enforcement agencies, the approval of which is necessary to obtain passes.



Now a client of SP SPb will not have to visit Russian Federal Border and Customs Services, Ministry of Internal Affairs, since the service is now available from anywhere in the world. The visitor fills out a form at https://konversta.com/ru/seaportspb, creates a personal account and fills out an application form. The possibility of error is minimized, since the website refers to the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with all the information about passports. If the client makes a typo or error, it will be flagged. Only a correctly completed form can be sent. Additionally, the service automatically checks individuals through various bases and, in case of risks, promptly notifies the port workers about this. The status of the application can be tracked in the client personal account. Having received all the approvals, the applicant will get the pass at the port.



Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director, SP SPb commented: “Previously, the registration procedure of applying for entry permit took a lot of time and required personal attendance. We have been able to make this procedure much less time consuming. Now the procedure is carried out completely remotely, and also simultaneously in all supervisory agencies, which speeds up the entire process”.



“Improvement of customer engagement goes in many directions. Document workflow automation, along with infrastructure and technical projects, increases the quality and efficiency of our cooperation. Therefore, we will continue to do our best to improve our customer service," Mr. Zubarev said.



About SP SPb:

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest port operator providing services for handling all types of dry cargo at Big Port St. Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose dedicated terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for Ro-Ro cargoes and containers.