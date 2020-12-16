2020 December 16 17:23

Hapag-Lloyd announces brand new service setup for Europe - Middle East & Indian Subcontinent Services

Hapag-Lloyd announced major changes and improvements to its network between Europe and the Middle East & Indian Subcontinent. Starting in January 2021, Hapag-Lloyd will be offering improved IOS, GEM and IMX services, as well as introducing a new IO3 service, the company said in its release.

Hapag-Lloyd will be offering IOS and IO3 as direct services between North Europe and Middle East – ISC. This new setup will be ensured through a Vessel Sharing Agreement comprising following partners: Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, COSCO and ONE.

Each weekly service will be made up of eight 8,500 TEU vessels, with Hapag-Lloyd contributing seven vessels overall. On IOS, round voyage transit-time will be reduced therefore reinforcing the schedule reliability.

The rotations will be as follows:

IOS

Rotterdam – Hamburg – London Gateway – Antwerp – Tangier – Jeddah – Jebel Ali – Karachi – Nhava Sheva – Hazira – Mundra – Jeddah – Tangier – Rotterdam



IO3

Southampton – Bremerhaven – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Algeciras – Jeddah – Jebel Ali – Abu Dhabi – Port Qasim – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Jeddah – Tangier - Southampton



Hapag-Lloyd’s involvement and offering of the IO2 service will be effectively terminated, with the last sailing being WB voyage IP053R, ETD PKBQM on 31.12.2020



Gulf East Mediterranean Service (GEM)

The GEM service will be upgraded and run with seven 9,000 TEU vessels jointly operated with CMA CGM and COSCO with Hapag-Lloyd providing three vessels in the service.

The rotation remains as follows:

Mersin – Piraeus – Izmit – Istanbul – Aliaga – Iskenderun – Damietta – Jeddah – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Dammam – Jubail – Jebel Ali – Jeddah – Port Said



Indian Subcontinent Mediterranean Express (IMX)

The IMX service will be run with eight 7,500 TEU vessels jointly operated with CMA CGM and COSCO with Hapag-Lloyd providing four vessels in the service.

The rotation will be as per follows:

Piraeus – Marsaxlokk – Genoa – Valencia – Barcelona – Fos – Genoa – Marsaxlokk – Damietta – Aqaba – Jeddah – Hamad – Jebel Ali – Karachi – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Jeddah - Piraeus