2020 December 16 17:01

The entire Stockholm Norvik Port is now open

The entire Stockholm Norvik Port is now operational, with a container terminal that opened in May and a RoRo terminal that opened in November, the company said in its release. With its exceptional location in the Baltic Sea, as well as short approach lanes, the port is a transport hub in what is Sweden’s largest consumer area by far, the Stockholm region.

“Now that all of Stockholm Norvik Port is finally completed, we can offer substantially greater capacity and opportunities for our customers to grow. We can also offer our customers improved service in the form of greater possibilities to store and transfer cargo, as well as eco-efficient alternatives to transport goods to and from Stockholm,” explains Johan Wallén, Chief Commercial Officer at Ports of Stockholm.

Stockholm Norvik Port provides Ports of Stockholm with increased capacity for more and larger vessels. More goods can therefore be transported directly to the Stockholm region, where half of Sweden’s consumption takes place. If imported goods arrive directly in the Stockholm region by ship, instead of arriving at ports in the south of Sweden, congestion is eased on the busy roads and railways.



Construction of Stockholm Norvik Port started in 2016 and, despite its size and complexity, the port was completed on schedule and on budget. More than 200 contractors were involved in the project. The port has been built to be a safe, efficient and favorable environmental choice, as well as to meet the demands of the future. The entire port cost SEK 3.8 billion.

Stockholm Norvik Port covers 44 hectares and is located 50 km south of Stockholm. The port consists of two parts. One part of the port is the container terminal that replaces the CTF container terminal at Frihamnen Port. The container terminal is operated by Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest container terminal operators, with 52 ports in 27 countries. The other part of the port is a RoRo terminal for rolling goods that is operated by Ports of Stockholm.

Stockholm Norvik Port facts

44 hectares

1325 metres of quay

16.5 metres deep – enough to handle the largest vessels able to operate in the Baltic Sea

ITS - Intelligent Transport System

4000 square meter transhipment warehouse

Railway connected to the national railway transport network

Efficient intermodal transport connections to the whole of Sweden

Five minutes from the motorway, peripheral to Stockholm’s city centre traffic