2020 December 16 16:20

Port of Vysotsk eleven-month cargo volume fell 7%

The total volume of cargo handled at the Port of Vysotsk in January-November 2020 dropped by 7% on the same period a year earlier and reached 16 724 800 tonnes, the Baltic Sea Ports Authority statistics showed.



There was a 12-percent decline in liquid bulk segment in comparison with January-November 2019 to 10 756 600 tonnes, including 10 294 700 tonnes of oil products (-13%). At the same time the volume of LNG increased by 39% to 461 900 tonnes.



Exports of coal and coke rose by 4% and amounted to 5 968 200 tonnes.



In 2019 cargo throughput at the port increased by 3% to 19.40 million tonnes.



Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.



Cryogas JSC has embarked on construction of a terminal for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of LNG (two turns of 330,000 tonnes each). Infrastructure facilities being built under the project foresee expansion of production to 1.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.