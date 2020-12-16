2020 December 16 15:53

Vostochnaya Verf slated first crab boat Okhotsk launching ceremony for Dec 18

Vladivistok, Russia based Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard on December 18, 2020 will hold an official launching ceremony for the first Far Eastern crab boat "Okhotsk", the shipyard press office said.



Before the Okhotsk launching, the guests of the shipyard will visit the Vostochnaya Verft production facilities: outfitting embankment and covered building dock with newbuilds in progress.



“In November last year, we were the first among the shipyards of the Far East to lay a crab boat, and now we are the first to launch the vessel so necessary for our fishing industry,” commented Sergey Bakanev, Interim General Director of Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard.

“We have scheduled the crab boat completion for September 2021,” Bakanev added.



The boat’s namesake is Okhotsk, the first city in the Far East of Russia, and the vessel will be the first crab fishing boat to be built at the Far Eastern shipbuilding enterprises.



Vostochnaya Verf signed contracts for five crab boats of Projects 03141 and 03140. The lead vessel was laid down November 2019. Within the framework of the presidential program, it is planned to build 41 crab fishing vessels, of which 15 boats will be built in the Russian Far East region. Construction is on time and on budget with delivery of each boat in 2021 and 2022. Another pair delivery is scheduled for 2023. The fifth crab boat will be handed over to the customer in 2024.



The customer of four newbuilds is Sigma Marine Technologies Group: two crab boats for Sever OOO and Far East Coast OOO. Yet another vessel is being built for Voskhod OOO, a CPV resident.



Key particulars of crab boat: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Displacement: 1586 tonnes, live crab capacity: up to 100 tonnes.



“The vessels of this project, due to their modular design, have a high potential for adaptation to the extraction of other species of aquatic organisms. Most of the production process will not change, which will allow us to quickly build ships for any customer's needs according to an already worked out scheme, ”adds Andrey Basargin, General Director of SK Viking LLC, a crab catcher design company.



In 2021, the shipbuilder plans to sign an agreement for three longliners on the basis of the crab boat construction experience.



Vostochnaya Verf OJSC (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.