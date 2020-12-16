2020 December 16 12:52

Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard hosts keel-laying ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Chukotka

The nuclear-powered icebreaker will operate in the Western Arctic



The keel-laying ceremony for the fifth and fourth serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 "Chukotka" was held today, Dec 16 at St. Petersburg based Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard, the IAA PortNews correspondent reported.



Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod is building three LK-60 60MW icebreakers of Project 22220 (Arktika, Sibir, Ural). On 26 May 2020, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held a keel-laying ceremony for the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220 (the forth one including the lead ship). The 60-MW ship named Yakutia will be operated by FSUE Atomflot (State Corporation “Rosatom”) in the Arctic. A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of its icebreaking fleet.



The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, was delivered to Atomflot on 21 October 2020, in Murmansk.



The icebreakers designed in 2009 by naval architecture and marine engineering firm CDB Iceberg will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallow waters of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.



Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are equipped with two RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW).



RITM-200 is a two-reactor plant developed by Afrikantov OKBM specially for the icebreaking fleet. Its design features energy-efficient integrated layout, which enables the placement of the main equipment directly inside the steam generating unit's casing.



General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of Russia’s icebreaking fleet.