  2020 December 16

    Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov fell 2% (update)

    Growth in the segment of ferry cargo, break bulk, while container traffic declines

    Freight throughput at the Port of Ust-Luga from January through November 2020 declined 2% on the same period a year before reaching 93 392 100 tonnes, the Baltic Ports Authority statistics showed.

    The volume of bulk cargo increased by 8% to 41 397 500 tonnes. Handling of coal and coke rose 9% to 33 855 900 tonnes.

    In the reporting period handling of liquid bulk cargo decreased by 10% compared to January-November 2019 to 49 652 000 tonnes. Crude oil volume fell 16% to 20 723 200 tonnes, handling of oil products decreased by 1% to 27  996 900 tonnes.

    General cargo volume jumped by 2.2 times to 592 400 tonnes.

    Ferry cargo increased by 46% to 962 700 tonnes.

    Container throughput decreased by 18% compared to January-November 2019 to 47 024 TEUs.

    Cargo throughput at the Port of Ust-Luga in 2019 was 103 851 900 tonnes, which was 5% higher than in 2018.

    Port

    Type

    2018 volume, K t

    2019 volume, K t

    2020 volume, K t

    Change, 2020/19

    Port of Ust-Luga

    TOTAL:

    90 284,1

    95 313,9

    93 392,1

    98%

     

    BULK:

    33194,8

    38434,3

    41397,5

    108%

     

    Ore

    11,7

    0,0

    0,0

     

     

    Coal, coke

    26416,5

    31080,8

    33855,9

    109%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    3328,1

    3819,0

    4292,5

    112%

     

    Other dry bulk cargo

    3438,5

    3534,5

    3249,1

    92%

     

    Suction cargo:

    0,0

    0,0

    20,1

    growth

     

    Other loose bulk cargo

    0,0

    0,0

    20,1

     

     

    Forest

    439,7

    564,7

    354,7

    63%

     

    General cargo:

    339,1

    267,4

    592,4

    2,2 times growth

     

    Black metals

    115,1

    178,2

    516,8

    2,9 times growth

     

    Break-bulk, unitized

    87,5

    4,9

    13,7

    2,8 times growth

     

    Other general cargo

    136,5

    84,3

    61,9

    73%

     

    Containers

    580,5

    517,2

    412,8

    80%

     

    Total TEUs

    65 715

    57 282

    47 024

    82%

     

    Refrigerated containers:

    180

    470

    209

    44%

     

    Ferry cargo

    1032,5

    659,2

    962,7

    146%

     

    Ro-Ro

    1,2

    0,2

    0,0

    down

     

    Liquid cargo:

    54696,3

    54870,9

    49652,0

    90%

     

    Crude oil

    25632,9

    24534,9

    20723,2

    84%

     

    Oil products

    26849,3

    28324,3

    27996,9

    99%

     

    LNG

    2214,1

    2011,6

    931,9

    46%
