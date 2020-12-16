-
2020 December 16 12:14
Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov fell 2% (update)
Growth in the segment of ferry cargo, break bulk, while container traffic declines
Freight throughput at the Port of Ust-Luga from January through November 2020 declined 2% on the same period a year before reaching 93 392 100 tonnes, the Baltic Ports Authority statistics showed.
The volume of bulk cargo increased by 8% to 41 397 500 tonnes. Handling of coal and coke rose 9% to 33 855 900 tonnes.
In the reporting period handling of liquid bulk cargo decreased by 10% compared to January-November 2019 to 49 652 000 tonnes. Crude oil volume fell 16% to 20 723 200 tonnes, handling of oil products decreased by 1% to 27 996 900 tonnes.
General cargo volume jumped by 2.2 times to 592 400 tonnes.
Ferry cargo increased by 46% to 962 700 tonnes.
Container throughput decreased by 18% compared to January-November 2019 to 47 024 TEUs.
Cargo throughput at the Port of Ust-Luga in 2019 was 103 851 900 tonnes, which was 5% higher than in 2018.
Port
Type
2018 volume, K t
2019 volume, K t
2020 volume, K t
Change, 2020/19
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
90 284,1
95 313,9
93 392,1
98%
BULK:
33194,8
38434,3
41397,5
108%
Ore
11,7
0,0
0,0
Coal, coke
26416,5
31080,8
33855,9
109%
Mineral fertilizers
3328,1
3819,0
4292,5
112%
Other dry bulk cargo
3438,5
3534,5
3249,1
92%
Suction cargo:
0,0
0,0
20,1
growth
Other loose bulk cargo
0,0
0,0
20,1
Forest
439,7
564,7
354,7
63%
General cargo:
339,1
267,4
592,4
2,2 times growth
Black metals
115,1
178,2
516,8
2,9 times growth
Break-bulk, unitized
87,5
4,9
13,7
2,8 times growth
Other general cargo
136,5
84,3
61,9
73%
Containers
580,5
517,2
412,8
80%
Total TEUs
65 715
57 282
47 024
82%
Refrigerated containers:
180
470
209
44%
Ferry cargo
1032,5
659,2
962,7
146%
Ro-Ro
1,2
0,2
0,0
down
Liquid cargo:
54696,3
54870,9
49652,0
90%
Crude oil
25632,9
24534,9
20723,2
84%
Oil products
26849,3
28324,3
27996,9
99%
LNG
2214,1
2011,6
931,9
46%
