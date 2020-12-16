2020 December 16 12:14

Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov fell 2% (update)

Growth in the segment of ferry cargo, break bulk, while container traffic declines



Freight throughput at the Port of Ust-Luga from January through November 2020 declined 2% on the same period a year before reaching 93 392 100 tonnes, the Baltic Ports Authority statistics showed.



The volume of bulk cargo increased by 8% to 41 397 500 tonnes. Handling of coal and coke rose 9% to 33 855 900 tonnes.



In the reporting period handling of liquid bulk cargo decreased by 10% compared to January-November 2019 to 49 652 000 tonnes. Crude oil volume fell 16% to 20 723 200 tonnes, handling of oil products decreased by 1% to 27 996 900 tonnes.



General cargo volume jumped by 2.2 times to 592 400 tonnes.



Ferry cargo increased by 46% to 962 700 tonnes.



Container throughput decreased by 18% compared to January-November 2019 to 47 024 TEUs.



Cargo throughput at the Port of Ust-Luga in 2019 was 103 851 900 tonnes, which was 5% higher than in 2018.