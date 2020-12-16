2020 December 16 13:13

Aker Solutions awarded new Johan Sverdrup contract

Equinor and its Johan Sverdrup licence partners have awarded Aker Solutions the contract for hook-up of the fifth platform on the Johan Sverdrup field. At peak the contract will provide jobs for around 1,300 people and have a value of up to NOK 500 million, the company said in its release.

Johan Sverdrup phase 2 includes a new processing platform currently under construction by Aibel. After the assembly in sheltered waters in 2021, it will be towed back to Haugesund for completion before installation on the field in the spring of 2022.

The new contract awarded to Aker Solutions covers hook-up on the field and other hook-up and completion tasks that must be carried out after the platform has been installed to prepare it for operation. It will be connected to the existing field installations by a gangway to the existing riser platform.

Aker Solutions was awarded a similar contract in the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup development.



Licence owners: Equinor Energy AS: 42.6267% (operator), Lundin Energy Norway AS: 20%, Petoro AS 17.36%, Aker BP ASA: 11.5733% and Total E&P Norge AS: 8.44%.